DeKalb County family runs into financial issues while trying to bury 17-year-old killed in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Dekalb County family is grieving the loss of their 17-year-old who was killed in a car accident.

“It’s been extremely tough,” said LaTosha Roberson.

Her 17-year-old Godson, LaMarcus Parks Jr., died in a car accident on Saturday, Feb. 3.

That’s the only way Roberson can describe the last few weeks.

Police said the crash happened at Bouldercrest Road and Smithville Avenue. There were a total of four Cedar Grove High students inside the car.

LaMarcus was the only one who died.

Parks was a star football player at Cedar Grove High School and was on the wrestling team.

“It’s been extremely tough. Nobody expected anything like this to happen. It’s just unbelievable,” said Roberson. “When you can see somebody one day and they’re strong and healthy. You never expect something like this to happen to somebody so young and so strong.”

Roberson said the family is now planning his funeral but they are running into issues with the life insurance policy.

They’re now forced to pay out of pocket to pay for the funeral home.

“As a family, we have been working together to come up with the funds. We do have about half of what it’s going to cost to give him a nice funeral and burial but it’s just the other half,” said Roberson.

Roberson is hoping they can soon lay her Godson to rest because he deserves that.

“Marcus is a very kind and loving person. He was a pretty big guy but it was like as big as he was and as kind as he was, he was really silly. He was really sweet. He was always willing to be there for you,” she said.

If you want to help out the family, you can donate.

