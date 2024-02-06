'I just burst into tears:' Friends describe tight bond with football player killed in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friends of a high school football star who was killed in a crash are still trying to wrap their minds around the loss of their friend.

LaMarcs Parks Jr. was killed in a crash on Saturday night. He was a junior at Cedar Grove High School and a standout football player and wrestler.

Parks was one of four Cedar Grove students in the car when it crashed on Bouldercrest Road. One other student is still in the hospital. The crash is still under investigation but police said Parks was a passenger.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the DeKalb County high school Tuesday, where Parks was beloved by both staff and students.

Friends described him as quiet but funny, and extremely loyal to his teammates, whom he called his brothers.

“I don’t ever question God, but I’m asking, ‘Why?’” friend Zsewaun Smith said.

“I didn’t believe it, so later that night, I saw people posting on Instagram saying he was gone, so I was like, I just burst into tears,” D’Marcus Clements said.

Parks was #37 and a defensive end on the football team.

Principal Clifton Spears said he tells all of his athletes that they are students first and that Parks was the kind of student who did well and stayed out of trouble. He was mainly focused on his football career.

“This was his break-out year,” Spears said. “He had 14 sacks total for the year and had a great championship game, so we were looking for him to get some major offers. LaMarcus had a really bright future.”

Friends said Parks was protective and always there for his brothers. He also put everything on the field when it came to football. The team won the state championship last year and Parks’ friends said they are going to try to do it again in his honor.

“We’re going to go win it again for him. We have to,” friend Boden Walker said.

“He went hard every day at practice so we can’t just sit and slouch around,” Smith said.

Park’s friends are now leaning on each other to keep pushing forward, and they hope all teens learn something from this tragedy.

“There are definitely lessons,” Boden Walker said. “Don’t be in the car with somebody you’re not supposed to be with. Don’t do the extra things. Do the things your Mom told you.”

Police have not identified the student driver or the other victims, but that driver could be facing charges.

