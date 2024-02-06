Georgia man dead after falling into industrial woodchipper, sheriff says

APPLING, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed when he fell into an industrial woodchipper Monday afternoon, according to The Augusta Chronicle.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Pollard Lumber Company in Appling.
The victim was identified as 63-year-old Ralph Pickens of McCormick, South Carolina. The sheriff’s office said Pickens entered “an industrial conveyer wood chipper.”
Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
