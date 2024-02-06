Family of homeowners wondering what sparked hours-long police raid at Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-hour-long police raid in Gwinnett County to someone being taken away in handcuffs on Monday night.

News Drone 2 flew over the scene in Gwinnett as investigators worked to get the situation resolved.

Investigators were seen collecting truck-loads of evidence and taking someone away in handcuffs from a home on Kay Morgan Road outside of Burford.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke exclusively with the family of the homeowner live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News checked with Gwinnett County investigators multiple times Monday after seeing dozens of their investigators at this home.

They spent the entire day pulling items out of the garage and a separate garage on the property.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News it was 6 a.m. Monday morning when they heard sirens, noticed police lights, and heard a loud bang coming from a home on Kay Morgan Road.

And then a slew of police cars.

“I just came over here and there were about 80, 90 police cars over here when I came through,” said Rodney Mosley, the homeowner’s nephew.

“It was too many to count honestly,” said Ashley King, another family member.

The family of the homeowners are trying to figure out what this is all about.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News they saw at least one person taken away in handcuffs.

Truck after truck pulled up to the property while law enforcement appeared to take items out of a garage attached to the home and a second detached garage.

Neighbors described the items as brand-new appliances like refrigerators and washers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our camera captured tools still in the box and materials taken out of the buildings on the property and loaded into trucks.

This went on for nearly 14 hours before investigators pulled away from the home after 8 pm.

The homeowner’s family says there might be an explanation for some of the items hauled away.

“He rents houses out, he buys houses and rents them out,” said Mosely.

Family and neighbors were anxious to learn more about what led to this large investigation.

“It is very shocking and sad to see,” said King.

At least one person who lives at the home and a second person whose family tells us is related to the homeowner are currently booked in the Gwinnett County Jail.

But so far no charges are listed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman shot to death inside of southwest Atlanta home, police investigating

©2023 Cox Media Group