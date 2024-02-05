Husband, wife killed after truck goes off Ga. road, "vaults" and flips several times

STATESBORO, Ga. — A husband and wife were killed Monday morning when a truck went off the road, hit a culvert and vaulted, flipping several times and ejecting the victims, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The accident happened around 11:25 a.m. on U.S. 25 in Statesboro.

Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south when it left the road for some reason.

Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt. They were both ejected and died at the scene, troopers said.

The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Statesboro is about 215 miles southeast of metro Atlanta.

