Toy gun at Coweta high school prompts massive police response

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A toy gun at a high school in Coweta County sparked a large police response Monday afternoon.

The incident started with reports of a person with a gun on the campus of the Central Educational Center around 12:30 p.m.

Officers from the Newnan Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office swarmed the school to investigate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police later said they were able to secure the school and determined that a student had a keychain with what appeared to be small revolver on it.

“Students noticed and reported the keychain as an actual firearm. All persons involved in the incident have been located and the investigation will be completed. Further updates will be provided at a later time. There is no threat to the school, staff or students,” police said.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were multiple law enforcement vehicles including armored trucks.

The school has since returned to normal operations.

LAPD provides details after Atlanta-based rapper, activist Killer Mike was detained at Grammy’s

©2023 Cox Media Group