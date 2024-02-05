LAPD provides details after Atlanta-based rapper, activist Killer Mike was detained at Grammy’s

LOS ANGELES — Atlanta-based rapper, activist and actor Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, was detained Sunday inside of Cyrpto.com Arena.

The LAPD spokesperson Officer Mike Lopez said Killer Mike’s detention stemmed from an altercation inside the arena around 4 p.m.

LAPD said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation on Chick Hearn Court. He was arrested and taken to LAPD Central Division.

According to reports from AP, it happened after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards, including his first in more than two decades.

In a video posted by the trade website The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper was escorted away in handcuffs by Los Angeles police at Crypto.com Arena.

Atlanta-based rapper, activist Killer Mike was detained at Grammy’s (Chris Gardner/ The Hollywood Reporter)

AP said a representative for Killer Mike did not respond to emails or text messages requesting a comment.

LAPD said Render was booked for Misdemeanor Battery but he is being released.

