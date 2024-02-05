Shots fired at Georgia high school leads to students being detained, deputies say

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Shots fired in a Georgia school bathroom led to students being detained on Monday morning, deputies told Channel 2 Action News.

On Monday at around 10 a.m., Richmond deputies responded to a report about shots fired at Lucy C. Laney High School in Augusta.

Deputies said that shots were fired in the bathroom of the school.

After reviewing the security video, deputies found the students responsible for the gunfire and detained them.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the students involved.

No one was found with any injuries.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident.

