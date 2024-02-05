‘This is stealing’ Channel 2 goes undercover as Instagram account let’s you squat in metro homes

ATLANTA — It’s about as bold as you can get – criminals advertising their illegal business on their Instagram page.

They promise to move people into squatter homes for a one-time fee.

The account states clearly they have no legal right to these homes.

At first glance, it looks just like another real estate pro hustling to rent homes on social media.

But at 1TimePaymentHomes, the site makes it clear these are squatter homes and spells out just what that means in a pinned Insta story.

“The company’s owners will come out, so will the police. The police will tell you there’s nothing they can do about it -- squatters rights,” the Instagram account reads.

“This is a criminal act. This is stealing and needs to be looked at that way,” said a business owner who asked only to be identified as David.

Property owners and managers say the squatting problem has exploded over the past year in metro Atlanta.

The CEO of the National Rental Home Council, David Howard, said Atlanta is seeing more squatters than anywhere else in the nation.

“We’re seeing situations of trespassing in Atlanta that we’re not seeing anywhere else in this country, in terms of scale,” Howard said.

