Georgia man claims to make you fast, easy money. Victims say he is nothing but a master manipulator

ATLANTA — Jilted investors claim a Georgia man is behind an international Ponzi scheme, raking in millions.

That man says he’s simply a savvy investor sharing those opportunities with others.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray confirmed from sources that the state of Georgia’s securities division has an open and active investigation into Ed Zimbardi.

And they aren’t alone. The state of California and a Canadian province are already taking legal action.

How investors said Zimbardi schemed them out of their money and what is now being done to hold him accountable, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

It was a promise of fast, easy money that impacted people from all walks of life, all over the country.

Is he a meteorologist who tracks hurricanes according to a press release? A renowned environmental activist, according to a Texas news site? An anti-human trafficking philanthropist, according to an Oregon TV station or a musician, according to a West Virginia site?

[HAVE A STORY FOR CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATES? Submit it here]

All the articles posted within days of each other from a paid press service, likely to hide who Georgia resident Ed Zimbardi really is.

“He is a master manipulator,” an investor told Gray, asking only to be identified as Jennifer over fear of retaliation.

A man with a long history of investment controversies. Some now-former investors call them Ponzi schemes.

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

“He sells you a dream. That’s what he’s doing,” investor Derek Corrado said.

A convicted felon here in Georgia, the California Department of Financial Protection sent Zimbardi and his crypto program a cease-and-desist order last year. British Columbia in Canada sent a cease trade order.

He has previously had to settle with federal regulators at the SEC.

IN OTHER NEWS:

GA Attorney General sues realty company for trying to enforce illegal 40-year listing agreements Those agreements, called the Homeowner Benefit Program, have been the focus of a series of Channel 2 Action News investigations over the past 3 years.





©2024 Cox Media Group