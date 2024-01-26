Atlanta area couple waits almost a year for bed with promised 10-day delivery

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta couple has been waiting nearly 10 months for an expensive bed that was supposed to arrive within 10 days.

Other families around the country are dealing with similar issues with a well-known retailer.

Robert and Mildred Williams ordered a Craftmatic Adjustable bed in April 2023 while Mildred was recovering from back surgery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They said that we would have this bed here within seven to 10 days. And I said, great. I told my wife, this is great. We are going to have a bed. We can get rid of the hospital bed,” Robert Williams told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

That was in April. They paid more than $4,700 for the bed. Some 10 months later, it still hasn’t arrived.

Craftmatic is a familiar name from decades of memorable TV commercials.

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams told Channel 2 Action News he’s called repeatedly trying to get answers on the status of his order.

“They would not return our calls. They did not want to communicate with us,” Williams said.

The Williams family is not alone.

In August, the Better Business Bureau revoked Craftmatic’s accreditation because it did not “address disputes forwarded by BBB quickly and in good faith.”

Among the dozens of recent complaints and negative reviews on BBB’s site, one woman wrote this month:

“Horrible company - Theftmatic is more like it. Ordered the bed in May 2023 and still have no bed and no return phone call.”

Robert Williams sent a certified letter in November demanding his money back. He bought another adjustable bed from a different company.

But he’s still heard nothing about his $4,700 from Craftmatic.

“They had our money. No bed. No refund. It’s a serious problem,” Williams said.

Craftmatic has not returned calls or messages from Channel 2 Action News so far either.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Roswell woman finds wanted fugitive hiding in her home

©2023 Cox Media Group