Convicted killer missing after leaving work release program in Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA — Georgia corrections officers are looking for an inmate man they said did not return after a work program.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said Melvin Barkley did not return to the Atlanta Transitional Center in midtown Atlanta after he walked away from a work release program.

Barkley is serving a 30-year sentence for a deadly stabbing in Carroll County.

Barkley plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Police said that following an argument, Barkley stabbed his brother-in-law at a Carrollton apartment complex.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan covered this story back in 2018, when police said Barkley killed 23-year-old Tyler Waters.

If you see or know of Barkley’s whereabouts call 911.

