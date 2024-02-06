3 injured, multiple people in custody after shootings at two different MARTA stations, police say

ATLANTA — Three people were injured in shootings at two different MARTA stations on Monday.
Atlanta Police assisted MARTA Police in a shooting Monday night at the Arts Center MARTA station in the 1200 block of W. Peachtree Street Northeast.
Two people have received non-fatal injuries at that location and police said multiple people are in custody.
The second shooting happened on Monday evening at the H.E Holmes MARTA station near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest.
One person was injured and police said a possible suspect was detained.
Investigations are ongoing for both shootings, according to police.
