Man found dead after shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
On Monday at around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person shot on the 800 block of Mitchell Street SW.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.
A Channel 2 Action News camera on the scene captured several police cars along with yellow caution tape in the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This address is a short distance from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
The victim was not identified and it is unclear whether there are any suspects.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 injured, multiple people in custody after shootings at two different MARTA stations, police say
- 2 men sentenced to life without parole for 2018 Union City murder, officials say
- Victim of violent armed robbery says alleged YSL associate put a gun to her head
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group