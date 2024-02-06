Man found dead after shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

On Monday at around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person shot on the 800 block of Mitchell Street SW.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

A Channel 2 Action News camera on the scene captured several police cars along with yellow caution tape in the area.

This address is a short distance from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

The victim was not identified and it is unclear whether there are any suspects.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this shooting.

