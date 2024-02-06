2 men sentenced to life without parole for 2018 Union City murder, officials say

UNION CITY, Ga. — The family of a teen said they finally have justice more than five years after their son was murdered.

Two people that the teen called friends were sentenced on murder charges.

With handcuffs on their wrists, both Jatavious Barnes and Jamarcus Parker learned their sentences Monday after a jury convicted both of them for the murder of 18-year-old Julius Thorne back in 2018.

Thorne’s family addressed the court before a judge sentenced both Barnes and Parker to life in prison without Parole.

Thorne’s father was full of emotion.

“You all were supposed to be friends. And this is what you do? How he used to feed you. You forgot? You forgot that part?” said Lawrence Thorne.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones first reported on this story back in June 2018.

Police said Barnes and Parker robbed, then shot and killed Thorne at the Maplewood Apartments in Union City. At the time of the robbery, he had roughly $23 in his wallet.

Thorne’s stepmother, Caren Hamilton Thorne, said he was best friends with one of his killers.

“They were very close, supposedly. You didn’t see one without the other. He continuously texted Julius, ‘Come out. Come out. I’m here.’ He knew what he was going to do and what their plan was. They ultimately achieved their plan but they have forever to think about it. Life without parole,” said Thorne.

More than five years later, his mother, Chenne Christopher, said they finally received justice.

“To have to wait this long today is a good day. It doesn’t take away from our loss but it’s a huge weight that has been lifted,” she said.

His father said he still misses his son.

“It’s been hard, not seeing our son, our child laugh. It’s just hard. For him not to be here, not to enjoy himself or have kids and grandkids, that’s a trying part for me,” said Thorne.

“I’m glad to have the memories. That’s what we have to hold on to, to keep going,” said Christopher.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said COVID and several court delays pushed the trial back several times.

