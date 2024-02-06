DeKalb County high school football standout, star wrestler dies in car crash

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A DeKalb County community and those part of the Cedar Grove High School family have heavy hearts this week.

The school announced that LaMarcus Parks, a junior, passed away in a car accident over the weekend.

According to school officials, Parks starred on the school’s wrestling team and was a standout on the 2023 Class AAA state championship football team, recording 14 quarterback sacks this year.

Parks had dreams of taking his talents to the college level after high school.

Parks had dreams of taking his talents to the college level after high school.

His friend and teammate, Antwon Davis, was killed in a crash in June of last year.

DeKalb County police told Fernades the three-vehicle crash happened on Saturday around 6:40 p.m. at Bouldercresh Road and Smithfield Avenue.

School officials said three other students were involved in the wreck, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Their identities were not released.

Principal Clifton Spears said members of the district’s Crisis Team, will remain available on campus throughout the week to support students, facility and staff.

“I hope you will remember the Parks family during this difficult time. We will also support the families of the other injured students as appropriate and requested,” Spears said.



