DeKalb County highway shutdown after tree falls onto powerlines

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a fallen tree and power lines have caused a road closure.
On Monday night, DCFR said a tree fell across Lawrenceville Highway at Imperial Hills Drive in Tucker, Georgia.
The fallen tree caused a power line to fall and now the highway is shut down at Lucky Valley Drive.
There are no reported injuries.
Georgia Power is on the scene working on repairs.
At this time, it is unclear if it is weather-related.
There is no word on when the road will be back open.
