Man who attacked employee at Athens homeless shelter with machete denied bond

ATHENS, Ga. — A judge denied bond Saturday morning the suspect in the case of a machete attack outside an Athens homeless shelter.

Athens Police Department arrested Cedric Smith, 33, Thursday evening, minutes after the assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chris Sullens, a 53-year-old employee at the shelter, is in the Intensive Care Unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Sullens’ sister sits down exclusively with Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

She said her brother is off the ventilator, but he will likely lose at least one of his eyes. She said he has major cuts on his head and face, brain swelling and a broken skull.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $14,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police release body camera footage of judge's arrest for assaulting officer

©2024 Cox Media Group