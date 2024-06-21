Employee at Georgia homeless center attacked by man with machete

ATHENS, Ga. — An employee at a Georgia homeless service center was attacked with a machete on Thursday.
Just after 4 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police responded to the Day Center on North Avenue and found an employee with injuries to his head and face.
The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco is headed to Athens, to learn more about this attack
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers arrested 33-year-old Cedric Smith of Athens and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lt. Norris at David.norris@accgov.com or (762)-400-7165.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police investigating shooting in Atlanta where only witness was 9-year-old
- ‘Besties in a Tessie:’ 4 shooting suspects arrested after chase with Atlanta police
- Fentanyl was cause of more than 60% of all Georgia overdose deaths in 2022
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group