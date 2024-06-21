Employee at Georgia homeless center attacked by man with machete

ATHENS, Ga. — An employee at a Georgia homeless service center was attacked with a machete on Thursday.

Just after 4 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police responded to the Day Center on North Avenue and found an employee with injuries to his head and face.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco is headed to Athens, to learn more about this attack

Officers arrested 33-year-old Cedric Smith of Athens and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lt. Norris at David.norris@accgov.com or (762)-400-7165.

