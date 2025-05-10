Brock Bowers graduates from UGA while playing in the NFL

ATHENS, Ga. — While NFL teams hold their voluntary workouts, Las Vegas Raiders tight end, and former University of Georgia star, Brock Bowers has other priorities.

Bowers returned to UGA to finish his degree and graduated on Friday.

The 22-year-old majored in finance before the Raiders drafted the former Bulldogs star in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The tight end finished his Bulldogs football career as a John Mackey Award winner and two-time national champion.

He led the team in receiving yards during each of his three seasons and finished with 175 passes, 26 touchdowns and over 2,500 career receiving yards.

In his first season with the Raiders, Bowers set a rookie record with 112 catches. He recorded 1,194 receiving yards.

The Associated Press named Bowers a finalist for its Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

