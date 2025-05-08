Marietta’s Dansby Swanson, soccer star Mallory Swanson expecting their first child

CHICAGO — Former Braves World Series winner and Marietta native Dansby Swanson will soon add the title of “Dad.”

Swanson, who now plays for the Cubs, and Mallory Swanson, a soccer star for the US Women’s National Team, announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child.

“Our greatest blessing 🤍," Mallory wrote on her Instagram post, which is filled with comments from teammates on the USWNT and the Chicago Stars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Swansons have been together since 2017. Former Braves player Jace Peterson, who is married to Mallory‘s sister Brianna, introduced the two.

The couple got engaged shortly after the Braves’ 2021 World Series win.

They later married in a lavish, “enchanted forest” themed ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.

Dansby Swanson and the Cubs are off to a 22-16 start to the season and sit on top of the NL Central standings.

The Stars excused Mallory Swanson from playing this season for “personal reasons,” which now appears to be her status as mom-to-be.

She won an Olympic Gold Medal with the USWNT last summer, scoring the only goal in the Olympic final.

She was also a member of the 2019 team that won the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group