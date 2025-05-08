New study shows airline customer satisfaction is up, even with higher fees

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — New rankings show that airline passenger satisfaction is up slightly, even with higher fees for everything from baggage to seat selection.

The J.D. Power study shows airline customer satisfaction is up six points (on a 1,000-point scale) since last year.

For first-class and business travelers, JetBlue Airways ranks the highest, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is second, and Alaska Airlines is third.

In the premium economy seats, Delta ranks first for the third year in a row, JetBlue Airways is second, and Alaska Airlines ranks third.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the economy/basic economy study, Southwest Airlines was ranked first, JetBlue Airways was second, and Delta Air Lines was third.

American Airlines finished at the bottom of the first/business class study, WestJet came in last in the premium economy study, and Frontier Airlines finished last in the economy/basic economy study.

Positive passenger experiences with airline staff were responsible for a nine-point increase in customer satisfaction with economy/basic economy customers.

“Throughout our one-year study period, we’ve seen a slight decline in both ticket prices and passenger volume, which has helped keep overall passenger satisfaction levels high,” said Michael Taylor, senior managing director of travel, hospitality, retail and customer service at J.D. Power. “But it’s clear that market dynamics are changing and will likely affect passenger experience in the coming weeks and months. Airlines will likely have a tougher year this year, economically, but the key to their longer-term success will be how well they manage economic headwinds without compromising on customer experience.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group