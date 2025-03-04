Bond set for man accused of Athens machete attack at homeless center

ATHENS, Ga. — The man accused of using a machete to attack a homeless day center worker last year could bail out of jail.

A judge set Cedric Smith’s bond at $250,000. After issuing the order last month, the judge said the court still considers Smith to be a danger to the community.

However, prosecutors did not indict him within the 90 days required by law. So, the judge was obligated to set a bond for him.

Channel 2 contacted the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney’s Office to find out what prevented prosecutors from indicting Smith within the required 90-day window. We are waiting to hear back.

Police arrested Smith in June 2024. Investigators believe he beat Chris Sullens in the head with a machete outside Advantage Homeless Day Service Center in Athens.

If Smith is able to bond out of jail, the judge ordered him to stay away from Sullens and banned him from Athens-Clarke County.

Smith’s criminal record in Athens dates back to 2013. That is when police said he pulled a knife on a woman on a sidewalk.

He was charged with parole violations in 2014 and 2015 and in 2017, he cut someone’s neck with a razor blade, according to an arrest warrant. He served four years in prison for that offense. He was out on parole when the attack against Sullens happened.

