Athens-Clarke government requests public input on bicycle, pedestrian infrastructure

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government’s Transportation and Public Works Department is seeking public input on updates to the Athens in Motion Plan through Dec. 7.

The Athens in Motion Plan, first approved in 2018, aims to enhance bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in Athens-Clarke County.

The updated plan will incorporate community feedback to address new transportation needs and priorities.

The survey is part of a broader effort to gather input on where to prioritize investments in sidewalks and bikeways.

The Athens in Motion Commission, consisting of volunteer community members, collaborates with the Transportation and Public Works Department to develop and implement the plan.

They will work with Toole Design consultants to identify priority projects.

In addition to the survey, the project webpage provides a StoryMap, background information on the AIM plan, a map of proposed improvements, and opportunities for residents to get involved.

Feedback from in-person pop-up events and the online survey will guide the Athens in Motion Commission in updating the network before presenting recommendations to the Mayor and Commission.

The updated Athens in Motion Plan is expected to provide a clear vision for active transportation in the county, focusing on creating a safe, connected, and equitable network for all residents.

Residents can participate by completing an online survey available online here.

