Troup County commissioners approve funding for new lights at jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Commission voted to fund replacements for the lights in the county jail.

At the most recent commission meeting, sheriff’s office staff said the lights had largely not been replaced or upgraded since the 1990s.

The sheriff’s office wants to upgrade the lights in the jail both to make them more energy efficient and more physically durable since the lights keep getting broken, causing safety issues, staff said.

Staff presenting to commissioners said the lights that were currently in place in the jail were essentially obsolete due to age and disrepair, so they requested funding from the county’s SPLOST V budget be used to upgrade the jail system.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve about $290,000 in funding for the new lights.

