Ahead of Halloween, GDOT releases spooky traffic forecast, safety recommendations

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation has issued a travel forecast and safety tips for Halloween weekend, anticipating increased traffic in Metro Atlanta due to various festivities.

The forecast, covering Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, 2025, predicts heavy traffic on interstates and surface streets, particularly around popular Halloween events.

GDOT expects afternoon congestion on interstates on Oct. 29 and 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with heavier traffic anticipated on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from noon to evening hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Surface streets in Metro Atlanta will also experience varying levels of traffic, with roads like Northside Drive and Peachtree Parkway seeing heavy congestion during peak hours.

To ensure safety, GDOT has provided recommendations for best practices for both drivers and pedestrians.

Motorists are advised to maintain safe speeds, avoid distractions, and yield to pedestrians, while pedestrians should use flashlights and cross streets at designated crosswalks.

The Georgia DOT also encourages the use of the 511GA app for real-time traffic updates and route planning, emphasizing the shared responsibility of safety between motorists and pedestrians.

Here are events GDOT said would likely add to heavy traffic:

Fright Fest – Six Flags Over Georgia

Pumpkin Festival – Stone Mountain Park

Haunted Seas – Georgia Aquarium

Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit – Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Netherworld – Stone Mountain

Fear Fest – Underground Atlanta

Truck or Treat – The Battery

Trick or Treat – Children’s Museum of Atlanta

The Ghastly Dreadfuls – The Center for Puppetry Arts

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group