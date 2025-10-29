Atlanta Public Schools shares facility repurposing plan, future of district

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools released its long-range facilities plan, aimed at showing parents and stakeholders how it plans to shape its future through 2040.

According to documents published by the district, officials are recommending investing in new construction and capacity additions, more access to workforce-ready programs and initiatives like Career Programs and Pathways and repurposing schools to maximize facility use for students.

Under the plan details shared by APS, 16 schools are being recommended for repurposing.

The district reported in the presentation on repurposing efforts that they expected there to be a reduction of 5,200 seats.

Plans for each of the 16 facilities highlighted for potential changes in the APS Forward 2040 plan, there are several recommendations.

Those include expansions of some schools, reclassifying a middle school as a high school, building new facilities and investing in new learning initiatives.

Other schools in the list for repurposing efforts would also be shrunk in a potential cost-saving measure.

There are also several school closures included in the repurposing plan, with district officials recommending moving students to other facilities. The closures mentioned in the presentation list spring 2027 as the repurposing time for Finch Elementary School, Perkerson Elementary School, F.L. Stanton Elementary, Dunbar Elementary, Douglass High School 9th grade building, Continental Colony Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Jackson Primary Elementary and Peyton Forest Elementary schools.

KIPP Soul Primary and KIPP Soul Academy are also included for potential changes, along with the Toomer Elementary School Annex building, Usher Collier Elementary, Scott Elementary and Smith Intermediate Elementary schools.

Sylvan Middle School would be converted to an Elementary School as well, according to the recommendations.

APS will hold public meetings on the plan on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Full details on the various options can be found here.

