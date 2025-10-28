Georgia woman accused of killing 3, including teen, turns herself in

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made in connection with a triple murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rekeymia Shatalya Henley, 21, of Macon, turned herself over to Bibb County investigators just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Her arrest comes after an Oct.18 shooting that happened on Williams Street, leaving Brandon Thomas, 21, Quantayris Townsend, 27, and 16-year-old Markell Bonner Jr. dead, WGXA reported.

Henley is charged with three counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

She is currently being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group