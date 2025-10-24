Bibb County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman accused of killing 3 people, including teenager

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they say killed three people and tried to destroy evidence.

Rekeymia Shatayla Henley, 21 of Macon, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 18 death investigation.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Williams Street around 11 p.m., leaving Brandon Thomas, 21, Quantayris Townsend, 27, and 16-year-old Markell Bonner Jr. dead, as previously reported by ABC affiliate WGXA.

Henley is now wanted for three counts of felony murder and destroying evidence.

She is described as five-foot-six inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds, according to the BOLO.

Anyone with information about Henley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

