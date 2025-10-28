Georgia officials vote unanimously to double fees at state parks for daily, annual passes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Board of Natural Resources voted to increase fees at all state parks.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported the prices have been unchanged since 2009.

The decision, made during a meeting on Tuesday morning in Atlanta, will see daily parking fees double and annual passes increase from $50 to $70.

This change is expected to generate over $3.5 million in revenue, which will be used for park maintenance and new technology.

“Somewhat shocked by that,” Willie Davis, an annual passholder, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach after hearing about the increase.

The fee increase will apply to all state parks in Georgia, including popular destinations such as Cloudland Canyon, Amicalola Falls and Tallulah Gorge.

The unanimous decision by the board is aimed at getting the funding necessary for repairs and upkeep of park facilities across the state.

Josh Armentrout, who recently purchased his pass before the price hike, expressed concern over the increased cost, especially given the current economic situation.

However, active duty military, veterans and seniors older than 62 will continue to receive discounts, even with increased prices.

Damon Kirkpatrick, president of the Friends of Georgia State Parks, supported the increase, stating that it will help maintain trails and facilities that visitors enjoy.

He said the fee increase was important to ensure the parks’ long-term sustainability.

The fee increase is set to enhance the visitor experience at Georgia’s state parks by funding essential maintenance and technological upgrades.

While some visitors are concerned about the cost, the changes are expected to support the parks’ infrastructure and services.

