Expect Plane Train schedule shutdowns for maintenance this week in overnight hours

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced an adjustment to its Plane Train schedule this week for overnight maintenance, potentially affecting late-night travelers.

The maintenance will cause the Plane Train to shut down from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on October 28 and 29, with shuttle mode operations resulting in longer waits between trains from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on October 28 and from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on October 29.

Additionally, the Domestic Baggage Claim Station will be closed from midnight to 4:30 a.m. on October 30.

During the shutdown periods, there will be no train service, and passengers are advised to follow wayfinding for pedestrian routes between concourses. Airport staff and signage will be available to assist travelers.

The Plane Train is a critical component of ATL’s operations, providing efficient transportation between concourses. The temporary changes are necessary to ensure the system’s reliability and safety.

ATL is a major hub, being the first airport in history to serve over 100 million passengers in a year and contributing significantly to the state’s economy with an annual direct impact of $66 billion.

Travelers flying late at night or early in the morning this week should plan for potential delays due to the maintenance schedule at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

