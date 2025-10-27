Atlanta traffic patterns shift; new day now most congested

ATLANTA — A new study indicates that traffic congestion in Metro Atlanta is now at its worst on Thursdays, a shift attributed to post-pandemic work habits.

Researchers at Texas A&M University linked the change to more flexible work arrangements, which have altered commuting patterns.

Fridays still see the highest overall traffic volume, but Thursdays are the most congested due to compressed travel times and heavier commuter routes.

The study highlights how work habits have changed when, where and how people commute.

This has led to a noticeable difference in the flow of traffic throughout the week.

