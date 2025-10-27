Georgia officials to vote on doubling fees for visiting state parks

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, the Georgia Board of Natural Resources will vote on whether or not to double the per-day fees at state parks.

The cost decision follows a recent report by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, which focused on how well the Department of Natural Resources State Parks and Historic Sites Division handles its financial assets.

Specifically, the DOAA report focused on whether PHSD is maximizing its utilization and revenue through pricing and facilities.

According to the report’s key findings, there are “additional revenue-generating opportunities related to price adjustments, marketing and targeting future investments,” to ensure enough resources are available to preserve and maintain the state’s parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The report said for the first time in about 16 years, the Board of Natural Resources will decide on increasing vehicle entry fees.

The cost for having a vehicle at state parks has been a unchanged since 2009, and the board will vote on a plan to increase fees by $5 to $10, as well as have annual fees increase from $50 to $70.

Documents from the Board of Natural Resources for Tuesday’s vote show no public meeting on the fee changes was held as fewer than 25 people provided public comment.

TRENDING STORIES:

“A public hearing was not held since it was not requested by 25 persons who will be directly affected by the proposed rule, by a governmental subdivision, or by an association having not less than 25 members,” board documents say.

Only eight comments were submitted to the Board regarding the fee changes, with the majority against the new fee structure. Of the eight submitted, seven were against it.

However, board staff recommended going forward with the increases.

Under the proposed fee changes, here’s how prices would change:

Yearly parking would increase from $50 to $70

Senior citizens can get annual passes for $35 instead of $25 for vehicles that hold 12 or fewer passengers, including the driver

Annual passes for vehicles that hold 13 to 30 passengers would rise from $75 to $90

Annual passes for vehicles holding 30 or more passengers would increase from $250 to $275

Daily passes will increase from $5 to $10 for vehicles that hold 12 or fewer

All daily parking passes will be $50 per day instead of $30 for vehicles holding 13 to 30 passengers

Vehicles holding 30 or more passengers will have daily pass costs increase from $70 to $100. Overnight guests will only have to buy one daily pass, which will remain valid until they leave

Disabled veterans that are Georgia residents will have daily pass prices increase from $3.75 to $7.50, while annual passes will increase from $37.50 to $52.50 when used for a personal vehicle

Veterans and active duty Georgia military can purchase daily passes for $7.50 instead of $3.75 and annual passes will increase from $37.50 to $52.50 for personal vehicles

Active duty military and veterans 62 or older can purchase daily passes for $7.50, up from $3.25 and annual passes would increase from $18.75 to $26.25 for personal vehicles

Board documents also show that options to encourage visitations and volunteer efforts through discounted rates will be available.

Passes can be purchases online or at any parks in the state and virtual passes for phones will be available for validation, in addition to physical passes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group