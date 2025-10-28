Lime offering Atlanta residents free rides to, from polls during early voting, Election Day

ATLANTA — Lime, the e-bike rental company, is offering two free 30-minute rides to Atlanta residents from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 as part of its “Lime To The Polls” initiative to celebrate Election Day.

The initiative aims to reduce transportation barriers to voting by providing free rides during the early voting period and on Election Day.

Lime has partnered with organizations such as Vote Early Day and When We All Vote to encourage voter participation and civic engagement.

“We believe transportation should never present a barrier to voting,” Emily Salazar, director of Social Impact and Advocacy at Lime, said in a statement. “By offering two free rides in celebration of Election Day, Lime is proud to highlight the importance of voting and engaging in the democratic process.”

Lime’s promotion is available to all members of the public in Atlanta, with no requirement to be a registered voter or to vote in order to receive the free rides. This offer is independent of any election process and is intended solely to facilitate transportation for the community.

Since its inception, the “Lime to the Polls” program has supported more than 115,000 free or low-cost rides for over 84,000 riders to vote in local and national elections globally.

Lime’s partners, Vote Early Day and When We All Vote, have been working with the company since 2020 to spread Get Out The Vote messages and offer free or discounted rides to celebrate Election Day.

“Lime is once again leading the way in making our democracy more accessible,” Bryce Bennett, executive director of Vote Early Day, said.

Bennet praised Lime’s efforts: “By offering free scooter rides to early voting sites nationwide, they’re breaking down transportation barriers that too often keep people from the ballot box.”

