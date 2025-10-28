Cherokee Co. officials ID man shot, killed by deputies after mother found dead in welfare check

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the suspect who was shot and killed and the woman found inside the home during a welfare check.

Andre Alvear, 26, was shot and killed by Cherokee County deputies on Saturday night after allegedly attacking a deputy with a knife, the sheriff’s office said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation states deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on Whisperwood Trail in Acworth. When they arrived, Alvear reportedly lunged at a deputy with a knife, injuring him in the face, prompting deputies to open fire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The deputy who was injured was treated and released from the hospital.

Inside the home, deputies discovered the body of a deceased woman, believed to be Alvear’s mother, Luisa Petera, 61.

Autopsies for both the 26-year-old and his mother are to be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab.

The findings of the investigation will be provided to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

