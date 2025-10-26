Deputy injured after shooting, killing man whose decomposing mother found in Cherokee County home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a welfare check led to an officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County, officials said.

Just before 7 p.m., on Saturday, Cherokee County deputies responded to a “welfare check” call at a home on Whisperwood Trail in Acworth.

When they arrived, deputies saw an armed, unidentified man who was subsequently shot and killed outside the home by deputies, authorities said.

The CCSO said one of the deputies was injured in the altercation and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to the sheriff’s office, following the shooting, deputies could smell an odor of decay and found a woman dead inside the home.

The woman, identified as the mother of the 26-year-old man who was shot, was found in an advanced state of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the cause of death.

The woman’s body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab for an autopsy.

“No names are being released at this time pending notification of family,” said Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting, while the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division will handle the investigation into the woman’s death.

