GBI takes over investigation into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation continued Sunday after deputies say an armed man was shot and killed by police outside a home in Cherokee County. The sheriff’s office said what deputies found inside the home was even more unsettling.

Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident at a home off Whisperwood Trail in Acworth on Saturday.

“When deputies arrived on the scene, they were immediately met by an armed man outside, and a shooting occurred between our deputies and that individual, and he was killed,” said Baker.

A resident in the neighborhood, Luis Viloria, said his wife called him Saturday evening when she heard gunshots outside their home.

“My wife called me and said, ‘I think I hear some gunshots — like six of them. What should I do?’” said Viloria.

“They went inside and located a deceased female. We believe that female is the mother of the 26-year-old they had just encountered in the front yard...she was in an advanced state of decomposition, so we do not know the cause of her death,” explained Baker.

Neighbors say authorities could be seen going in and out of the home throughout the night and into early Sunday morning.

“This is a quiet neighborhood. We’ve been living here for about eight years and have never seen something like this,” said Viloria.

While it’s unclear what caused the woman’s death, it’s clear that a call meant to check in quickly brought everything to a stop, ending in tragedy.

The GBI has taken over the investigation. The sheriff’s office says three officers were on scene, and one was injured and taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the 26-year-old or the woman who was found deceased, saying family members are located out of the country and have not yet been notified.

