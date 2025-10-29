Kennesaw State football bowl eligible for first time in program history

KENNESAW, Ga. — For the first time in program history, Kennesaw State football is bowl eligible.

The Owls picked up their sixth win of the season with a 33-20 win over University of Texas El Paso on Tuesday. The team’s only losses of the season have been to No. 2 Indiana and Wake Forest.

The win means that Kennesaw State will head to a bowl game in its second season of its FBS era. Teams aren’t eligible for bowl games during the first full season they are promoted from FCS to FBS.

As a member of Conference USA, the Owls could get invite to one of the following bowl games:

Salute to Veterans Bowl - Dec. 16 - Montgomery, Ala.

Cure Bowl - Dec. 17 - Orlando, Fla.

Gasparilla Bowl - Dec. 19 - Tampa, Fla.

Myrtle Beach Bowl - Dec. 19 - Conway, S.C.

Boca Raton Bowl - Dec. 23 - Boca Raton, Fla.

New Orleans Bowl - Dec. 23 - New Orleans, La.

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl - Dec. 23 - Frisco, Texas

First Responder Bowl - Dec. 26 - Dallas, Texas

Fenway Bowl - Dec. 27 - Boston, Mass.

New Mexico Bowl - Dec. 27 - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Birmingham Bowl - Dec. 29 - Birmingham, Ala.

Independence Bowl - Dec. 30 - Shreveport, La.

Armed Forces Bowl - Jan. 2 - Fort Worth, Texas

Selection Sunday will take place on Dec. 7 following the conference championship games.

