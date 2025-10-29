Kennesaw State football bowl eligible for first time in program history

KENNESAW, Ga. — For the first time in program history, Kennesaw State football is bowl eligible.
The Owls picked up their sixth win of the season with a 33-20 win over University of Texas El Paso on Tuesday. The team’s only losses of the season have been to No. 2 Indiana and Wake Forest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The win means that Kennesaw State will head to a bowl game in its second season of its FBS era. Teams aren’t eligible for bowl games during the first full season they are promoted from FCS to FBS.
As a member of Conference USA, the Owls could get invite to one of the following bowl games:
- Salute to Veterans Bowl - Dec. 16 - Montgomery, Ala.
- Cure Bowl - Dec. 17 - Orlando, Fla.
- Gasparilla Bowl - Dec. 19 - Tampa, Fla.
- Myrtle Beach Bowl - Dec. 19 - Conway, S.C.
- Boca Raton Bowl - Dec. 23 - Boca Raton, Fla.
- New Orleans Bowl - Dec. 23 - New Orleans, La.
- Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl - Dec. 23 - Frisco, Texas
- First Responder Bowl - Dec. 26 - Dallas, Texas
- Fenway Bowl - Dec. 27 - Boston, Mass.
- New Mexico Bowl - Dec. 27 - Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Birmingham Bowl - Dec. 29 - Birmingham, Ala.
- Independence Bowl - Dec. 30 - Shreveport, La.
- Armed Forces Bowl - Jan. 2 - Fort Worth, Texas
Selection Sunday will take place on Dec. 7 following the conference championship games.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group