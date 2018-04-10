0 Clark Howard visits fallen officer's family, delivers nearly $40K in donations

ATLANTA - After Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox was killed in the line of duty in February, WSB Radio listeners started asking how they could help.

And it was not long until Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum and Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard jumped into action.

Maddox was a five-year veteran of the force who left behind a son and an expecting wife, Alex.

Days after Maddox's death, Alex gave birth to the couple's second child, Bodie.

The Maddoxes's story touched the hearts of people across Henry County, North Georgia, and around the country.

Our hearts broke knowing the struggle that Alex Maddox will have now raising two boys on her own.

Arum spearheaded the effort, and partnered with Howard, to set up a fund to assist the boys with their future education or other needs.

"My talk show listeners were looking for ways to help the Maddox family and the kids -- now and in the future," Arum said. "There's no one better than Clark to handle the trust, and the investments. He'll work with Alex (Maddox) to make sure the funds are properly invested and that she and the boys will get the most out of your donations.”

Last week, Howards drove to south Spaulding County and visited with Chase Maddox’s immediate and extended family.

Following WSB Radio's successful campaign, the Maddox family put the fundraising dollars into Clark-Smart investments for the future.

This article was written by Nicole Bennett, WSB Radio.

