Child airlifted, 2 drivers hospitalized after crash on GA highway

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Habersham County.
The crash happened on Cannon Bridge Road at Smith Loop Road around 7:43 a.m.
Habersham County officials said two cars were involved and both drivers were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
A child riding in one of the cars had to be airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Officials did not release the child’s age or condition.
Habersham County said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GSP for more details on what led to the crash.
