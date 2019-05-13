ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A is in the early stages of exploring meat-free options on the menu.
According to Senior Director of Menu Development Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A has been studying meat-free options for a few years. They’re working to understand what customers are interested in when it comes to vegan and vegetarian menu items.
“We’re definitely aware, and I would say we’re always interested in, what’s happening in food,” Norris told Business Insider. “Specifically … a vegetarian option or a vegan option is something we’re looking at, we’re thinking about, and have (done) some (research and development).”
According to Norris, it normally takes about 18 to 24 months for a new item to appear on the menu.
