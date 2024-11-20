Woodstock High School goes into lockdown after Code Red alarm accidentally activated

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A false alarm was reported at Woodstock High School on Wednesday afternoon, sending the school into a temporary lockdown.

Cherokee County School District officials say a Code Red alarm was accidentally activated. They say it was a false alarm.

Officials say first responders came to the school when they received the alarm.

Channel 2 Action News received calls from several concerned citizens in the area who saw police and EMS crews quickly responding to the school.

They say that because of the timing of the alert, school administrators had to delay dismissing students.

“We use the same system for medical emergencies and other safety alerts, and the false alarm was caused by user error. We apologize for any stress this may have caused your student or you,” the school district said in a message sent to parents.

