Street racing in the rain lands 2 in metro Atlanta jail

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Tuesday night after deputies caught them racing at more than 90 miles per hour on a 40-mph road in Cherokee County.

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The dangerous stunt took place on northbound Wade Green Road, which was wet at the time, making the high speeds even more reckless, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the drivers, ages 21 and 34, were participating in an unofficial street race, putting themselves and other motorists at serious risk.

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The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office warned the public: “This isn’t a video game, a movie set, or your personal racetrack. When you drive like this, you’re not just risking your own life — you’re gambling with everyone else’s.”

The sheriff’s office said, “Nothing says ‘excellent judgment’ like turning a public road into a slip-n-slide street race. Public roads are not racetracks, rain is not traction control, and deputies are not impressed by your lap times.”

Both drivers now face serious criminal charges. Authorities urged all motorists to slow down, drive responsibly, and remember that reckless behavior endangers everyone on the road.

The drivers’ identities were not released.

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