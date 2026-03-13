Man with machete bangs on Georgia elementary school door, police say

PERRY, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he was found with a machete outside an elementary school early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Perry officers were called to Langston Road Elementary around 6:30 a.m. after Houston County 911 received a report of a man beating on a door while holding a machete.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man in possession of a machete.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect, identified as Cody Alley, was arrested.

Authorities said no children were at the school at the time of the incident and no one was injured.

Custodial staff were inside the building preparing for a field day.

Alley was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, disrupting or interfering with public school, and criminal trespass.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group