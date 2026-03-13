No down payment, no closing costs: Event aims to help hundreds achieve dream of homeownership

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of people struggling to buy a home can attend an event to help them achieve their dream of homeownership.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is hosting “Achieve the Dream” Friday through Sunday at the Gallery at South DeKalb.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims dug into housing costs in metro Atlanta for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

The rising costs, mortgage rates and limited supply have made home ownership out of reach for many first-time buyers and working families. Home prices in metro Atlanta are nearly 56% higher than they were six years ago.

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Enter NACA. The nonprofit hosted an “Achieve the Dream” event in Clayton County back in August.

NACA provides below-market mortgage rates for people who have low to moderate incomes. NACA doesn’t require credit score checks, down payments or closing costs.

The Georgia Multiple Listing Service says the median sales price in metro Atlanta for February was nearly $390,000, a 5% jump from January.

NACA founder and CEO Bruce Marks says many buyers face barriers in traditional financing.

“One of the major roadblocks to affordable home ownership is the need for a down payment and closing costs. The NACA solution: No down payment, no closing costs,” Marks said.

“And so we’re really the one bright light out there in this country when it comes to affordable home ownership for homebuyers,” he added.

Attendees will go through homebuyer workshops and financial counseling. It takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Gallery at South DeKalb.

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