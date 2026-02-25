Atlanta ranks worst in eviction rates with more total evictions than New York City

ATLANTA — A new report finds that the Atlanta metro ranks the worst in the country for eviction rates.

The Princeton-run “Eviction Lab” found that the Atlanta metro had more total evictions than New York City.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna dove into the numbers and found there were multiple complexes that averaged an eviction a day.

A paper on the door. And personal belongings thrown on the asphalt. An unfortunately familiar sight for Matthew Nursey.

“It’s terrible to go through. First, it’s humiliating,” Nursey told Doudna.

Before becoming a housing advocate, Nursey lived through an eviction. He lost his job and then his home.

“60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. A lot of us are just one emergency away from being in a precarious housing situation,” he said.

But a report from Princeton’s “Eviction Lab” found Atlantans were hit harder by evictions than any other metro or state they track.

“The numbers are mind-blowing in Atlanta‚" said Princeton’s Grace Hartley.

