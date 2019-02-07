CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A local school district says there have been two confirmed cases of whooping cough.
Cherokee County Schools sent letters home to parents about the confirmed cases of whooping cough, or pertussis.
Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing that often makes it hard to breathe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
We're talking to a doctor about what happens if your child has been exposed and the symptoms parents should keep an eye on, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
