Prom dresses missing after metro Atlanta seamstress sends them out for delivery

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta seamstress says she put several prom dresses into a rideshare for courier delivery, but they never made it to their destination.

Kateryna Poyduk told Channel 2’s Cory James that she has done this several times and never had an issue.

She says it is convenient to pay about $30 to have the dresses she’s worked on sent from her Woodstock home to an Alpharetta alterations shop.

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Poyduk works with the Alpharetta tailoring shop to get dresses altered for countless girls heading to prom.

She says that last week, she learned from her boss that the five dresses she altered and placed in an Uber to be delivered to the store never made it there. She says she immediately reached out to the driver.

"I called, it went to voicemail and then I tried to text," she said. “Then at some point between those messages, I understood it didn’t say delivered anymore, so my experience shows she blocked me.”

James called the driver and explained that he is a reporter with Channel 2 Action News, but the driver hung up on him. He sent a text and the driver later responded that she gave the dresses to a man standing outside the drop off location.

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Uber shared a statement that said, “What’s been reported is concerning, and we’re continuing to investigate.”

One of the customers, a 17-year-old girl, is hoping for a positive outcome because she is just a few days away from prom.

“It’s my first prom, and not having a dress when you’re a week away, it’s scary,” she said.

The owner of the alterations shop did not want to go on camera out of fear of losing business, but wants whoever has the dresses to bring them to her store so she can pay for them.

Woodstock police say they are investigating.

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