Paid parking coming to downtown Woodstock after July 4 weekend, includes 3-hour time limit

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Starting July 7, the City of Woodstock will officially charge visitors to park downtown between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Officials said the program is intended to be “part of a strategic effort to enhance accessibility, support local businesses and maintain the vitality of the city’s urban core.”

The paid parking program will have a first hour free policy, but users must register their vehicles when parking within a paid parking zone in order to get that first free hour.

After, the following two hours will each cost drivers $2 per hour. There will be a three hour time limit for those parking in paid spots, according to the city.

The city said rates are set to encourage turnover and improve parking availability downtown for visitors, diners and shoppers.

“This program came about at the request of several downtown business owners and is about the smart management of our growing downtown,” Brian Stockton, Economic and Downtown Development Director, said. “By encouraging turnover, we’re helping ensure that more people have the opportunity to enjoy the businesses and amenities that make Woodstock so special.”

The city said signage will be posted to clearly show paid parking zones, as well as to enable user-friendly mobile payment options for residents and visitors alike.

While there will be spots that must be paid for in the downtown area, “80% of the total public parking spaces in downtown will continue to be free of charge, including the 635 spaces in the recently opened City Center East Parking Deck,” officials said.

To get a look at the new paid parking zones, check out the online map from Woodstock here.

