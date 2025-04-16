City of Woodstock announces paid parking coming to downtown in June

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — At the start of June, the City of Woodstock will enact paid parking spots in the city’s downtown district.

The announcement comes after a Monday night City Council meeting, where the council approved a “managed parking district which includes time enforced and paid parking zones.”

Council members adopted revisions to the city’s parking ordinance so they could create establish parking control officers to enforce rules and create the paid parking zones, according to officials.

The city said it’s a plan that’s been under discussion since 2016, after a “request of several downtown business owners looking for a way to remove long-term parkers from desirable spaces directly adjacent to businesses.”

Going forward, and starting June 1, Woodstock will implement a time limit for parking spaces in order to “create turnover, free up additional parking opportunities and reduce traffic congestion” downtown.

As a result, parking in paid spots will have a “first hour free” program, followed by a $2 per hour cost in the second and third hours a space is occupied.

Parking zone enforcement will be active all week long from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., officials said. Revenue from the paid parking zones will be used to fund parking enforcement, maintenance and parking facility expansion.

The city said that there are still “close to 1,700 convenient and accessible spaces that remain free” for drivers to use, even under the new program.

